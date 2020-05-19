Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Javier Alaves

Daily UI 006 – User Profile

Javier Alaves
Javier Alaves
Daily UI 006 – User Profile
Hey there!

It's very important for people managing communities to have a good understanding of who their community members are, what value they can bring to the community, and what their contribution activity has been so far.

Here's a user profile design that I've conceptualized today to help address these needs.

Have an awesome Tuesday 🚀

Javier Alaves
Javier Alaves
Product designer and UI engineer
