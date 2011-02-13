Jesse Dodds

Status Bars

Status Bars
Ended up simplifying things and going a different route with this, but I was still happy with the overall look. Lock glyphs didn't work at all because of the double negative they conveyed in conjunction with the copy. Bottom case was for the lulz.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
