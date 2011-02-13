Chris Brauckmuller

Hybrid Claims Group

Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Hire Me
  • Save
Hybrid Claims Group yellow orange navy blue
Download color palette

Just finished up an ExpressionEngine 2 site for an insurance client. Typefaces are Adelle Web Pro, Proxima Nova, both via Typekit, and Helvetica. Live site is at http://hybridclaims.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Brauckmuller

View profile
    • Like