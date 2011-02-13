Kamil Khadeyev

Symbiosis

Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Hire Me
  • Save
Symbiosis poster retro typography colors
Download color palette

Just played with type and colors, and made this poster
http://blog.kam88.com/post/3271096463

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Icon Design & Illustration 🙌
Hire Me

More by Kamil Khadeyev

View profile
    • Like