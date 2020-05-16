Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emenalo Onyekachi

Ulira water brand

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi
  • Save
Ulira water brand uidesigner graphic design uidesign ux waterapp drinkwater waterbrand icon typography brandingidentity branding photoshop mockup brandidentity logodesign logo design
Download color palette

Brand Plastic Bottle concept
Brand Name - Ulira
Type - Drinking water

.
.Full Project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/122856169/Ulira-Clean-water
.
.

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi

More by Emenalo Onyekachi

View profile
    • Like