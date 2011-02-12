Kate Anderson

Sidebar work

Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson
  • Save
Sidebar work stock buttons css css3 black container sidebar
Download color palette

Further information for a file, found in the sidebar of the post. Thinking about making each button its own colour... Make them stand out more.

This is for a little secret project I'm working on :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2011
Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson

More by Kate Anderson

View profile
    • Like