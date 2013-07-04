Andrés Rodríguez

Andrés Rodríguez
Andrés Rodríguez
backpack school illustration bag
And this is how I imagine a backpack. I'm working on this book where I have to show some of the points in my life that have been a big deal, and of course school was one of the first I could think of. More coming soon (or not).

Posted on Jul 4, 2013
Andrés Rodríguez
Andrés Rodríguez

