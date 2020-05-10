Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristi Goia

eve. website concept

Cristi Goia
Cristi Goia
Hire Me
  • Save
eve. website concept brand identity robot retail future technology clean layout development ui ux minimal brand branding website design
Download color palette

Here I am today cleaning up my external drive (quarantine, right?) and stumble upon a website concept designed in 2017.
The goal was to present a disruptive video processing platform to its investors and partners. An easy-to-use technology that shapes the future of offline shopping.

Cristi Goia
Cristi Goia
— Branding & Product Design
Hire Me

More by Cristi Goia

View profile
    • Like