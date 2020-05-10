eve. website concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Here I am today cleaning up my external drive (quarantine, right?) and stumble upon a website concept designed in 2017.
The goal was to present a disruptive video processing platform to its investors and partners. An easy-to-use technology that shapes the future of offline shopping.