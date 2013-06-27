Frontier Balsa Wood Plane

Trending designs to inspire you
We don't always take the traditional approach to getting noticed. Really fun piece we did for a potential new client... a fully functional Balsa Wood plane illustrated and built completely from scratch. My childhood experiences building planes came in handy to make this piece actually fly!
Roger from Public Letterpress laser cut these for us.
Worked with Kyle Taylor, Andrew Littmann, and Rich Oswald on this pitch.
Created with the IMM Team