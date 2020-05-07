Daily UI 003 – Logo Concept Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there!
Here's a concept design for a logo of a project I used to work on, pending a few polish touches.
Fundamentally, I wanted to capture the "openness" concept in the logo, reflected in the open connection between the two letters marked by the gaps of white space.
Have an awesome Thursday 🚀