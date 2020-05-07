Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 003 – Logo Concept Design

Daily UI 003 – Logo Concept Design futura illustrator dailyui enterprise open letter e letter o logo design logotype identity brand concept logo
Here's a concept design for a logo of a project I used to work on, pending a few polish touches.

Fundamentally, I wanted to capture the "openness" concept in the logo, reflected in the open connection between the two letters marked by the gaps of white space.

Product designer and UI engineer
