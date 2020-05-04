Jevgeni Trombovetski

Logo Animation 2019

Jevgeni Trombovetski
Jevgeni Trombovetski
  • Save
Logo Animation 2019 2d motion reel reel logo animation logo gif animated gif after effects 2d animation motion graphics motion design animation
Download color palette

Animated intro for my logo animation reel 2019

Jevgeni Trombovetski
Jevgeni Trombovetski

More by Jevgeni Trombovetski

View profile
    • Like