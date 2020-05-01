Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Sunshine, we don't belong here ☀️

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Sunshine, we don't belong here ☀️ record label layout design geometric art geometry typographic poster typography poster typography design sunshine music artwork album cover album art music illustration branding abstract geometric symbol design typography
Download color palette

I’ve had 'When You Know' by Neck Deep on repeat for the last couple of weeks and it’s definitely helping me through this lockdown, so I decided to put this little design together in anticipation of their upcoming album.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like