Chesster's new brand identity

Chesster's new brand identity
Hey everyone!

Chesster is a non-profit based in India and they recently approached me to redesign their brand, after a few weeks of work we arrived here.

I'm pretty proud of the design but I'm even more proud of how consistent the brand ended up feeling. The logo might not be the best but I do feel like their brand is much stronger now and definitely more coherent.

If you're in India and wanna play some chess for a good cause do be sure to check out Chesster: https://www.instagram.com/chesster_ig/

Peace ✌

Posted on Apr 22, 2020
