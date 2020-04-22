Chesster's new brand identity

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey everyone!
Chesster is a non-profit based in India and they recently approached me to redesign their brand, after a few weeks of work we arrived here.
I'm pretty proud of the design but I'm even more proud of how consistent the brand ended up feeling. The logo might not be the best but I do feel like their brand is much stronger now and definitely more coherent.
If you're in India and wanna play some chess for a good cause do be sure to check out Chesster: https://www.instagram.com/chesster_ig/
Peace ✌