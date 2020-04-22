Vladimir Pavlovic

Moodboard 2 for product redesign

Vladimir Pavlovic
Vladimir Pavlovic
  • Save
Moodboard 2 for product redesign milk coffee mood board moodboard redesign concept product branding product design logotype design redesign
Download color palette

Moodboard for product redesign that did not see the light of the day. But I'm showing it anyway.

2f36f25255a16f5a597291eb72a8305e
Rebound of
Mood board for coffee product
By Vladimir Pavlovic
Vladimir Pavlovic
Vladimir Pavlovic

More by Vladimir Pavlovic

View profile
    • Like