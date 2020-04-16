Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Course Platform
When it comes to learning new skills, online courses are damn effective. Wanna speak German and hate the idea of visiting language classes? There’s a way around it.

The app we’ve recently designed helps to buy and sell online courses. Check this out!

📌 To increase the user’s attention, we split the app screen into 2 distinctive parts: light-colored and dark-colored. This is especially useful when the user is watching content without enabling full-screen mode.

📖 To boost content efficiency, we decided to add vertical scrolling and present one video at a time.

💬 To avoid distraction and deliver a better user experience, we opted for calming and relaxing colors that match perfectly.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

