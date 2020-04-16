Online Course Platform

When it comes to learning new skills, online courses are damn effective. Wanna speak German and hate the idea of visiting language classes? There’s a way around it.

The app we’ve recently designed helps to buy and sell online courses. Check this out!

📌 To increase the user’s attention, we split the app screen into 2 distinctive parts: light-colored and dark-colored. This is especially useful when the user is watching content without enabling full-screen mode.

📖 To boost content efficiency, we decided to add vertical scrolling and present one video at a time.

💬 To avoid distraction and deliver a better user experience, we opted for calming and relaxing colors that match perfectly.

