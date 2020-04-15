Sean Ford

Arianna Leonardi blogger identity design ideas nib pen star writer journalism freelance visual identity visual design logo design branding agency brand identity brand design branding symbol logo
Approved logo from a recently completed project for an Italian writer and journalist. The mark combines the silhouette shape of a ballpoint pen nib and a star within the negative space, representing the inspiring ideas and stories about to be inked.

Rebound of
AL Logomark
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
