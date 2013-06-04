Ilias Sounas

Memory Bubbles

Memory Bubbles illustration airbrush ipad character creature mystery
Memory bubbles can fix your oblivion. Personal illustration on ipad. You can view details of the artwork here: http://www.sounasdesign.com/portfolio/memory-bubbbles/

Available as an art print:
http://society6.com/sounas/Memory-Bubbles_Print

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
