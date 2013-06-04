Vyacheslav Alkin

3D Box - AE Template

Vyacheslav Alkin
Vyacheslav Alkin
  • Save
3D Box - AE Template 3d box videohive.net wine pack package after effects template motion design presentation pack pack design packaging design promotion box ae ae template ae project promo logo product envato
Download color palette

Template good fit for presenting the artworks for the clients. For packaging design, branding and for advertising.

Vyacheslav Alkin
Vyacheslav Alkin

More by Vyacheslav Alkin

View profile
    • Like