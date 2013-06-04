Adé Hogue

Digital Calligraphy Practice

I recently took a calligraphy class to help with my process when doing lettering projects. I learned a lot, but most of all I learned how to be patient with this kind of stuff. I have been practicing nonstop on paper, but a few day ago I decided to try a digital version. I did it all in Ai using the blob brush. This was a lot of fun! Hopefully, there will be more to come.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
