Mark Taylor

Eyes Fixed on Jesus Church Flyer and CD Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Eyes Fixed on Jesus Church Flyer and CD Template church marketing album bulletin cover cd jewel insert template cd template chinese design church church template concert flyer creative designs eye flyer design flyer psd flyer template flyer templates focus grunge flyer design inspiks jesus journey loswl newspaper newspaper flyers retro flyer template textured typographic flyer typography flyers watch yellow youth sermon
Download color palette

The Eyes Fixed on Jesus Church Flyer and CD Template is great for any Church Event. Use it for Gospel Concerts, Pageants, Musical Events and Sermons, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 6 – One Click Color options. http://goo.gl/2sxBR

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like