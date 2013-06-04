Justin Kemerling

"Oh To Be Free!"

Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Hire Me
  • Save
"Oh To Be Free!" poster texture tear drop eyelash bursts halftone
Download color palette

Detail from a festival poster.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Design. Activism. Collaboration.
Hire Me

More by Justin Kemerling

View profile
    • Like