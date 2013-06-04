Tony Craig

GNI Issue 6

Tony Craig
Tony Craig
  • Save
GNI Issue 6 magazine cover typography hand drawn layout print
Download color palette

The new issue of GNI is out and with a few design changes, including the new hand drawn cover. Your looking at 12 hours work boys and girls. See the whole mag here www.gnimag.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Tony Craig
Tony Craig

More by Tony Craig

View profile
    • Like