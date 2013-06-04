Realmac Software

Announcing Ember for Mac

Realmac Software
Realmac Software
  • Save
Announcing Ember for Mac mac app icon littlesnapper ember flame teaser realmac software
Download color palette

Today we’re announcing the next version of LittleSnapper, which is shipping in July! Be the first to know more by signing up on the Ember website:

http://www.realmacsoftware.com/ember

And follow EmberApp on Twitter for all the news.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Realmac Software
Realmac Software

More by Realmac Software

View profile
    • Like