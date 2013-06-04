Marcel Bachran

Weather App Concept

Marcel Bachran
Marcel Bachran
  • Save
Weather App Concept icon flat ui weather app
Download color palette

This is my first upload here so far! I'm working on an app which gives you suggestions for activities that are matching your local weather data. This should be an inspiration to try something new in your every day life.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Marcel Bachran
Marcel Bachran

More by Marcel Bachran

View profile
    • Like