Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze logo branding
In-progress shot of new logo for an event at the new Indiana City Brewery tasting room every saturday this summer.
Probably going to do a hand-script version of the name out to the sides as well because the tracking of the two names to get it to balance is killing me.

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
