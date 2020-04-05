Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey KENO

3D Geometric colored shapes

Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO
  • Save
3D Geometric colored shapes line
Download color palette

36 isolated colored shapes on black and white background. The set includes: 24 geometric 3D shapes, 12 geometric shapes. The shapes were created in Adobe Illustrator.
Jpeg and Png files are presented in high resolution 300 dpi, ideal for printing. Everything you need to create something minimalistic, modern and stylish.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/la7gyw
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1102683-3d-geometric-colored-shapes
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3859304-3d-geometric-colored-shapes

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2020
Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO

More by Andrey KENO

View profile
    • Like