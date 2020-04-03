Rhenovad

a woman who sells traditional medicines in Indonesia, usually sells her products by holding a drink bottle with a cloth tied to her body and walking to the houses to sell and sell them very cheaply and many people like the traditional drinks offered, this herbal medicine is believed to be able to eliminate fatigue, and can increase the body's immune system consisting of concoctions of ginger, kencur, turmeric etc ...
residents often call him "JAMU ".

