Sajib Das Supriyo
UI Deft

Fashion web exploration

Sajib Das Supriyo
UI Deft
Sajib Das Supriyo for UI Deft
Hire Us
  • Save
Fashion web exploration sajib business shop webdesigner layout typogaphy minimalist model fashion brand ecommerce fashion design fashion clean minimal webdesign 2020trend ui uidesign landing page
Fashion web exploration sajib business shop webdesigner layout typogaphy minimalist model fashion brand ecommerce fashion design fashion clean minimal webdesign 2020trend ui uidesign landing page
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Thumbnail- Fashion web exploration.png
  2. Fashion web 4.png

Hello Dribbblers

Here is my another exploration work. My exploration this time is a Fashion Web Page.Let me know what you think.I have tried to make it minimal with a simple layout.

Hope you like it!
Your feedback are always welcome.

We are available for new projects Let's chat:
uideft@gmail.com

Follow our team😎
Dribbble

I am available for new projects.

Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com
Skype: live:supriyosajib

Follow me on:
Behance || Instagram || Linkedin || Twitter

UI Deft
UI Deft
Let's turn your ideas into reality
Hire Us

More by UI Deft

View profile
    • Like