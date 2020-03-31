Logofolio no.1

Logofolio 2019-2020 ..I had a chance to work with innovative companies in many industries..and already looking forward to working with innovation-driven teams who are working to create a better future. I hope you enjoy the bright and colorful selected logo works.

check the full project from this link :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/92549675/Logofolio-no1?tracking_source=project_owner_other_projects