fresh ink - App of The Day

We made it to App of The Day in the UK App Store. This is pretty exciting news and we had to share it.
As most of us are currently in lockdown because of Covid19, this is a great opportunity to download the app and get yourself into a great story.
The app had some major changes in the design and development and will be different to the previous designs. but it's still an awesome app.
Please show some love ❤️ We hope everyone is doing well and having an awesome day.
https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/fresh-ink/id1482668117
https://fresh.ink/
