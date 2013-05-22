Epic Coders 🚀

@2x Flat icon set [PSD]

Epic Coders 🚀
Epic Coders 🚀
Hire Us
  • Save
@2x Flat icon set [PSD] flat iconset freebie free psd layered apple psddd
Download color palette

Started this set for fun and like how it turned out.

To download the demo pack for free go to http://www.epicpxls.com/freebies/icons/epic-flats

Get all 600+ icons on Creative Market: http://crtv.mk/gHzK

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Epic Coders 🚀
Epic Coders 🚀
Hire Us

More by Epic Coders 🚀

View profile
    • Like