Last time we gived away Eldorado mini free and it was quite popular. So now we decided to give away a free version of Cosmo icons. Cosmo Mini Free includes 1262 pixel-perfect icons in 40x40 PNGs.

View @2x

License: These icons are free to use in any kind of commercial or non-commercial project unlimited times.

Download here

If you need vector and hi-res version of these icons you can always buy them at Creative market or Iconfinder.