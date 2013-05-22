🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Last time we gived away Eldorado mini free and it was quite popular. So now we decided to give away a free version of Cosmo icons. Cosmo Mini Free includes 1262 pixel-perfect icons in 40x40 PNGs.
License: These icons are free to use in any kind of commercial or non-commercial project unlimited times.
Download here
If you need vector and hi-res version of these icons you can always buy them at Creative market or Iconfinder.