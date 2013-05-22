Icojam

Cosmo mini free

Icojam
Icojam
  • Save
Cosmo mini free flat cosmo freebie free icons icon set pixel perfect icojam glyph
Download color palette

Last time we gived away Eldorado mini free and it was quite popular. So now we decided to give away a free version of Cosmo icons. Cosmo Mini Free includes 1262 pixel-perfect icons in 40x40 PNGs.

View @2x

License: These icons are free to use in any kind of commercial or non-commercial project unlimited times.

Download here

If you need vector and hi-res version of these icons you can always buy them at Creative market or Iconfinder.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Icojam
Icojam
Team of 2 designers - Stan & Andy.

More by Icojam

View profile
    • Like