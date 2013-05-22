Jeriah Lau

CMYK Color Meter

Jeriah Lau
Jeriah Lau
  • Save
CMYK Color Meter cmyk meter colour yellow
Download color palette

CMYK color presentation in a logo guidelines.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Jeriah Lau
Jeriah Lau

More by Jeriah Lau

View profile
    • Like