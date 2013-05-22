James Bratten

Surprise! Inked

James Bratten
James Bratten
  • Save
Surprise! Inked james bratten skinnyd surprise boy illustration sketch
Download color palette

Second step. Inked illustration.

18699a50a0f4b993e6c79d31026530b7
Rebound of
Surprise!
By James Bratten
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
James Bratten
James Bratten

More by James Bratten

View profile
    • Like