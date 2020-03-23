Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
UI8

House Booking mobile KIT II

Anton Tkachev
UI8
Anton Tkachev for UI8
House Booking mobile KIT II booking app booking illustration motiongraphics mobile ux ui design motion-design ui8 after-effects motion animation
HouseBooking Mobile UI Kit

$40
HouseBooking Mobile UI Kit

House Booking mobile KIT by Taras Migulko is a modern and convenient UI for your future projects. It contains more than 30 screens that will speed up your design process. Elements are easy to customize and are implemented in the design.

UI8
UI8
