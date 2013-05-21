evasketch

Starfleet

evasketch
evasketch
  • Save
Starfleet star trek
Download color palette

Just got my eyes totally tired working on graphics and decided to make something fresh, inspired by Star Trek Into Darkness, the most amazing movie this year so far.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
evasketch
evasketch

More by evasketch

View profile
    • Like