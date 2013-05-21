Karen Kurycki

Rethreaded Poster watercolor typography hand-painted type color colorful illustration spark one spark celebration burst explosion
Sometimes I forget I'm on Dribbble. Like...for the past 4 months. oops. This is a poster I just did for a Rethreaded event in Jacksonville.

