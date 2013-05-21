Michele Giorgi

my workspace

Michele Giorgi
Michele Giorgi
  • Save
my workspace mac macbook desk office
Download color palette

sorry @Diederik Eenschooten , new shot... left and right screen linked with the pro, mbp off :)

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Michele Giorgi
Michele Giorgi

More by Michele Giorgi

View profile
    • Like