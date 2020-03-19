Jason Reyna

Blacklock Responsive Animaticdoublenaut.com

Jason Reyna
Jason Reyna
Hire Me
  • Save
Blacklock Responsive Animaticdoublenaut.com sketch responsive animation blacklock lodge webdesign principle app animatic ui web
Blacklock Responsive Animaticdoublenaut.com sketch responsive animation blacklock lodge webdesign principle app animatic ui web
Download color palette
  1. blkacklock-responsive3.mp4
  2. Blacklock_homepagemobile.png
  3. Blacklock_homepage.png

Animatic concept for Lodge Blacklock.
Clients are always confused how a design can shift to a mobile size. It is vital to give clients a visual showing responsive design. It is also very helpful to provide an animatic helping internal dev teams understand the scaling for various screens.

Jason Reyna
Jason Reyna
Digital Design & Interaction
Hire Me

More by Jason Reyna

View profile
    • Like