▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Aroma business

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
  • Save
Aroma business design clean aroma business brown red
Download color palette

WIP. Design for a company - distribution of room scenting devices and air fresheners. feedback is welcome. thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

More by ▲Claudiu Ungureanu

View profile
    • Like