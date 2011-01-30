Marcus Olovsson

Tags

Marcus Olovsson
Marcus Olovsson
  • Save
Tags tags
Download color palette

Trying to figure out a nice way to show which tags are filtered in a forum. In this screenshot they are shown with normal, hover and active state.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Marcus Olovsson
Marcus Olovsson

More by Marcus Olovsson

View profile
    • Like