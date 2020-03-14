M Studio Website Builder Sales Page

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating a Website is not EASY
Long long time ago, you have to learn HTML and CSS to create a website. Those days are GONE!
Now Anyone can design their own website QUICK and EASY!
https://go.mrdzyn.studio/
This is the Sales Page I designed for my own Website Builder running on Google Cloud. Just signup and build your own website!
Signup and create websites for FREE using the website builder. Upgrade only to connect your custom domain for clients or yourself / business.
https://app.mrdzyn.studio/signup
Learn to use Canva. It's the perfect graphic design software for anyone just starting out in graphic design.
Sign up for a 45 days trial using our CCC link below
https://partner.canva.com/mrdzyn