Badges La Isla

coffee branding coffee badges badge design Costa Rica
Badge designs for La Isla, a specialty coffee farm located in Costa Rica.

Starting with the main logo, we designed a hero badge inspired by the badges found on coffee bags from around the world. This was then translated into a number of other badges that can complement the brand across their communications. The main badge consists of three mountain peaks in the center representing the mountains that surround the farm in Naranjo, as well as the sun rays which hit the farm each morning.

