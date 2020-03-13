Badges La Isla

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Badge designs for La Isla, a specialty coffee farm located in Costa Rica.
Starting with the main logo, we designed a hero badge inspired by the badges found on coffee bags from around the world. This was then translated into a number of other badges that can complement the brand across their communications. The main badge consists of three mountain peaks in the center representing the mountains that surround the farm in Naranjo, as well as the sun rays which hit the farm each morning.