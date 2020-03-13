Design Etiquette

La Isla

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
  • Save
La Isla brand identity coffee branding coffee letterhead badges design costa rica icon identity logo logotype branding la isla
Download color palette

Materials for La Isla, a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Naranjo, Costa Rica.

Our client asked us to create their brand identity as well as a website and packaging for their product. The farm is a family-owned business that is committed to producing the highest quality beans in the most sustainable possible way.

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
We connect people and brands with the power of design.

More by Design Etiquette

View profile
    • Like