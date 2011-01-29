Jason Yang

Ben Rector : Summer Candy Ep

Jason Yang
Jason Yang
  • Save
Ben Rector : Summer Candy Ep ben rector album art ep music typography custom sunglasses candy summer pop invisibleelement vector illustration
Download color palette

Final album art (and various options) for Ben Rector's Summer Candy EP.
www.BenRectorMusic.com

Jason Yang
Jason Yang

More by Jason Yang

View profile
    • Like