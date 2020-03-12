Diso UI Kit — Various Dashboard Cards & Elements

So guys, I've decided to start selling kits as the demand was so high that literally everyone asked for it. The kit out came from the real cases that I've had when working with clients so I hope it will be as usable as it was intended to be from the beginning.

Overview:

- 27 Elements which includes:

2 Start the order cards

1 Drag & Drop dialogue box

4 Add Photo buttons

2 Choose Plan box

3 Breadcrumb

1 Item summary

2 Login/Register cards

1 Calendar box

3 Checkout cards (Three steps)

4 Charts & Graphs

1 Profile summary

1 Rating module

- Retina ready

- Exclusive handcrafted Icons

- Free fonts

- Properly named layers

- Organized grouped layers

https://gumroad.com/l/qGJpg