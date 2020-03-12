Diso UI Kit — Various Dashboard Cards & Elements

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So guys, I've decided to start selling kits as the demand was so high that literally everyone asked for it. The kit out came from the real cases that I've had when working with clients so I hope it will be as usable as it was intended to be from the beginning.
Overview:
- 27 Elements which includes:
2 Start the order cards
1 Drag & Drop dialogue box
4 Add Photo buttons
2 Choose Plan box
3 Breadcrumb
1 Item summary
2 Login/Register cards
1 Calendar box
3 Checkout cards (Three steps)
4 Charts & Graphs
1 Profile summary
1 Rating module
- Retina ready
- Exclusive handcrafted Icons
- Free fonts
- Properly named layers
- Organized grouped layers
https://gumroad.com/l/qGJpg