LIQUIDITY - Real Estate Platform

Hey, hey

Here's a screen of a project on which I worked on a while back. Liquidity is basically a real estate platform based on shares, where people can buy, sell, trade real estate shares. More to be shared in the future.

Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.

Check the attachment for the crisp view.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers!