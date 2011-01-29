João Oliveira Simões

QR World background

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Hire Me
  • Save
QR World background background texture blog idshirt
Download color palette

This is the background for a Blog from iD Shirt.
You can check the entire background here: http://qrworld.blogspot.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
Hire Me

More by João Oliveira Simões

View profile
    • Like