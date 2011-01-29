Fyza Hashim

Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim
How I'll be approaching displaying thumbnails of my work samples. The text will probably change.

I'm always up for critiques and suggestions so please let me know what you think.

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim

