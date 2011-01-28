Pure 7 Studios Collaboration

This Paper Ship

Just started a really fun collaboration with Pure 7 Studios, a photography studio based out of the Destin, Florida area. We design whimsical illustrated "overlays" for their beautiful photos and they help shift the final composition to their liking. More to come!

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
